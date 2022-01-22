United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,065,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

