United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

