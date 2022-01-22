United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
