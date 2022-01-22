United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.