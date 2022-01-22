Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.38. 540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,342,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,904,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 84,679 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.