Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,455 shares of company stock worth $116,920. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.