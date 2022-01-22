Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $106.79 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.