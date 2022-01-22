US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 11.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

