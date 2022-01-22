US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HP were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

