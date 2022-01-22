US Bancorp DE Sells 13,451 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amcor were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

