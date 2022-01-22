US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.