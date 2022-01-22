Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.