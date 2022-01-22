Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $61,172,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

