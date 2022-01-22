Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 3,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

