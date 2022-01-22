Value Line, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Value Line has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Value Line alerts:

VALU traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $56.35. 55,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,622. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.