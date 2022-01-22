VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 155,295 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

