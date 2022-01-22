Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 7.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. 455,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

