Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $154.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68.

