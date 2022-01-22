Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

