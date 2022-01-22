Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Reduced by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $229.35. 2,133,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.