Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,854,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

