Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.65. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1,091 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

