Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VGR. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

