Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNE. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Veoneer by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veoneer by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veoneer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

