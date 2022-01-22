Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verastem were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 75.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 182,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 81.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 432,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.48 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

