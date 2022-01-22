VeriCoin Hits Market Cap of $599,289.29 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $599,289.29 and $1,673.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.00 or 1.00010443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00030535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00427050 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,622,180 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

