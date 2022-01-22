Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,527 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $450,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $196.09. 892,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.