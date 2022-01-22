Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.13. Verso reported earnings per share of ($1.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

VRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 845,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 63,657 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Verso by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.