View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Up 9.5%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 33,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,194,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

VIEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in View by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in View by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in View by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

