Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given New €120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.60.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Vinci has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

