Vivid Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $82.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 198.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 166.9% against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $22,032.56 and approximately $82.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

