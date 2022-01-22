Voyager Token Reaches One Day Volume of $23.65 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00005480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $543.75 million and $23.65 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.