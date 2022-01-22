Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.70. 1,517,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,916. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

