WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $527.55 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WAX has a total market cap of $527.55 million and $64.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00069525 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,840,575,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,329,117 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

