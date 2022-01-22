Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $846,984.60 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

