Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

