Wells Fargo & Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

WFC stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.