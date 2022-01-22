Westamerica Bancorporation’s (WABC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,308. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

