Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $122.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.55.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

