Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NYSE:WMC opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

