Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,573,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

