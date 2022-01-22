Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.