Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WLKP opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

