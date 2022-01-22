WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Down to $46.27

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $45.00. WestRock shares last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 10,512 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Get WestRock alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.