WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

