William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

