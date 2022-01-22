William Lis Sells 1,926 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

