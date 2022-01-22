Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 53,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

