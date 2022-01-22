WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.98

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 509854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.