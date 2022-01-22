Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.