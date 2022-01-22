World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

